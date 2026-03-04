 MMRDA Holds Talks With Russian Consul General, Receives Draft Mumbai–Moscow Cooperation Proposal
MMRDA held discussions with the Russian Consul General on a proposed Mumbai–Moscow cooperation programme covering urban mobility, digital governance and sustainability, and received an invitation to Smart Cities India Expo 2026.

Sweety BhagwatUpdated: Wednesday, March 04, 2026, 12:22 AM IST
MMRDA Commissioner Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee meets Russian Consul General Ivan Fetisov at BKC headquarters to discuss a proposed Mumbai–Moscow cooperation framework | File Photo

Mumbai, March 3: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) Commissioner Dr Sanjay Mukherjee on Monday received Ivan Fetisov, Consul General of the Russian Federation, along with his delegation at its headquarters in Bandra-Kurla Complex.

During the meeting, the Russian delegation formally presented a draft Cooperation Program proposed between the Government of Moscow and MMRDA.

The proposed framework outlines collaboration in key areas such as urban mobility, digital governance, trade and innovation, healthcare, education, environmental sustainability and cultural exchange.

Invitation to Smart Cities events

The delegation also extended a formal invitation to MMRDA to participate in the 11th Smart Cities India Expo 2026 and the III Smart Cities Forum scheduled to be held in New Delhi later this month.

Focus on Mumbai–Moscow partnership

Highlighting the potential of metropolitan-level collaboration, Dr Mukherjee said a structured Mumbai–Moscow partnership could open new opportunities in tourism, skill development, transport innovation, medical education and investment.

He noted that such cooperation would further strengthen India–Russia ties while enabling knowledge exchange between two major global cities.

Officials said the discussions focused on exploring institutional mechanisms to facilitate sustained engagement and translate the proposed cooperation into tangible outcomes across sectors critical to urban development.

