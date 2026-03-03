 MMRDA Hosts Russian Consul General, Mumbai Moscow Partnership Talks Gain Momentum
Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, Metropolitan Commissioner of MMRDA, met Russian Consul General Ivan Fetisov at the MMRDA headquarters in Bandra Kurla Complex. A draft cooperation programme between Moscow and MMRDA was presented, focusing on urban mobility, digital governance, sustainability, healthcare and cultural exchange, signalling deeper metropolitan ties between India and Russia.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Tuesday, March 03, 2026, 04:52 PM IST
article-image

In a significant diplomatic and urban development engagement, Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, IAS, Metropolitan Commissioner of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, received His Excellency Mr Ivan Fetisov, Consul General of the Russian Federation in Mumbai, at the MMRDA headquarters in Bandra Kurla Complex on Monday.

The meeting marked a step towards formalising structured cooperation between Mumbai and Moscow at the metropolitan level.

Draft Cooperation Program Presented

During the interaction, the Russian delegation formally presented a draft Cooperation Program between the Government of Moscow and MMRDA. The proposed framework spans urban mobility, digital governance, trade and innovation, healthcare, education, environmental sustainability and cultural exchange.

The delegation also extended an official invitation to participate in the 11th Smart Cities India Expo 2026 and the III Smart Cities Forum scheduled to be held in New Delhi later this month. Member of Parliament Dr S E Shinde was present during the discussions.

Officials described the exchange as constructive, with both sides exploring areas where metropolitan level collaboration could yield tangible benefits.

Focus On Urban Innovation And Skill Development

Dr Mukherjee underlined that a structured Mumbai Moscow partnership could unlock new avenues in tourism, skill development, transport innovation, medical education and investment. He emphasised that cooperation between two major urban centres could accelerate knowledge sharing and technology adoption.

With Mumbai continuing to expand its infrastructure footprint, particularly in transport and digital systems, international partnerships are increasingly being viewed as strategic tools for sustainable growth.

The meeting signals a renewed push to deepen India Russia ties beyond national diplomacy, bringing the focus to city led collaboration and shared urban aspirations.

