Mumbai News: Bombay High Court Orders State's Response In Ghosalkar Murder Case After Widowed Wife Seeks CBI And SIT Probe

The Bombay High Court has directed the State government to file it reply to a petition filed by Tejasvee Ghoshalkar, widow of former corporator Abhishek Ghoshalkar of Shiv Sena (UBT), seeking transfer of probe into his murder to either a Special Investigation Team (SIT) or the Central Bureau of Investigation (CB).

Tejasvee’s plea, filed through advocate Bhushan Mahadik, raises grievance that the investigating agency has “not made any concrete justifiable break through” on the “untimely and highly suspicious, serious, ruthless, brutal, heinous, gruesome, broad daylight, cold-blooded murder killing” of her husband.

Ghosalkar was killed by businessman and social worker Mauris Noronha on February 8 during a Facebook live session in suburban Borivali. Noronha used his bodyguard Amarendra Mishra’s gun. Noronha subsequently allegedly killed himself.

Details Revealed In Tejasvee's Plea Regarding Mishra And Noronha

According to Tejasvee’s plea, in 2019, an offence was registered against Mishra at Sarai Inayat Police Station, Ganganagar, Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh for causing riots, voluntarily causing hurt, intentionally insulting with an intent to provoke thereby causing breach of peace and criminal intimidation.

Mishra started working for Noronha in December 2023 without approaching any security agency / company / firm which is duly authorised and which has a valid security clearance with licence and other approvals to deploy guards with or without weapons. He was hired by Noronha as his personal bodyguard.

In January and May 2022, Noronha allegedly made defamatory statements, actions, words, gestures against Tejasvee Ghosalkar with a criminal intent to insult and outrage modesty. Hence, she had registered a complaint at the MHB Colony Police Station against Noronha, the plea added.

Ghosalkar Murder Highlighted In Court Plea

Further, the plea adds that since October 2023, Noronha was trying to contact Ghosalkar to gain “positive affinity” and insisting on conducting a facebook live session.

On February 8, 7-8 bullet shots were fired at Ghosalkar after which he left his three mobile handsets on the sofa chair and he went towards the door of the Noronha’s chamber. However, Ghosalkar fell on the black tinted glass of the office, which broke and he collapsed.

The plea points out that the sessions court had rejected Mishra’s bail plea on March 5.