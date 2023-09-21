Mumbai News: Boehringer Ingelheim India Joins Hands With PPAM, BMC To ‘Stop Rabies’ In City

Mumbai: Boehringer Ingelheim India Joins Hands With PPAM, BMC To ‘Stop Rabies’ In City | Boehringer Ingelheim

Mumbai: Boehringer Ingelheim India has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Pet Practitioners Association of Mumbai, a non-profit charitable organisation to combat rabies in the Greater Mumbai area.

The free vaccination camps will be run with the support of the BMC.

'Stop rabies' initiative

The ‘stop rabies’ initiative aligns with India's National Action Plan for Dog-Mediated Rabies Elimination by 2030. It adopts a two-pronged approach of vaccination and education. Boehringer Ingelheim India has committed to donate 30,000 doses of its anti-rabies vaccine, Rabisin (inactivated and adjuvanted rabies glycoproteins) for the drive, and conduct a month-long awareness in partnership with PPAM in schools and communities.

Rabies- a cause of concern for public health

“Rabies, a disease that can be prevented by vaccination, continues to be a problem for public health,” stated Dr Vinod Gopal, Director and Country Head of Animal Health at Boehringer Ingelheim India. “Adopting the 'One Health' approach will be key to securing a healthier future for all.”

“Eliminating rabies in Mumbai is crucial for public health. The initiative stands as a testament to the power of public-private partnerships, and empowering Mumbai to move closer to becoming rabies-free,” said Dr Dhananjay Bapat, President, PPAM.

As per WHO, about 30-60% of reported rabies cases and deaths in India occur in children under the age of 15 years. Vaccinating dogs is the most cost-effective strategy for preventing rabies in people.

