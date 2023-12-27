Mumbai News: BMC Unveils Ambitious New Year Resolution, Pledges To Make City Clean By March 2024

File

Like many of us, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation also has a new year resolution this year. It has vowed to make the city ‘Chaka Chak’ in the coming year.

Additional Commissioner Sudhakar Shinde said, "Making Mumbai 'Chaka Chak clean' will be the new year resolution of BMC. We have planned to achieve cleanliness by March. Initially, we are focusing on cleaning highways and main arterial roads first. It has been noticed that debris and garbage are seen lying beside highways and main roads, defacing Mumbai's image."

Shinde further stated, "I was traveling towards Navi Mumbai, and I saw debris and garbage lying beside highways at Govandi. I called officers and contractors and reprimanded them. It came to my notice that in some parts of the city, local wards are ignoring cleanliness. So, I am visiting different spots at night to monitor the situation, apart from visiting the areas in the morning that we have scheduled in advance."

The BMC has decided to award a contract for carrying out cleaning work in slum areas. The contractor will be responsible for door-to-door waste collection, cleaning public toilets, and maintaining drains in the area. Following the completion of the tendering process, the work is expected to commence in January 2024.

Currently, door-to-door waste collection is undertaken by workers of an NGO under the 'Swacch Mumbai Prabhodhan Abhiyan.' However, this initiative has not effectively maintained cleanliness in the slums. Consequently, the BMC plans to appoint a single contractor to handle all cleaning activities in the slum area. The appointed contractor will be held accountable for any negligence in their work and will need to ensure additional manpower for door-to-door garbage collection in the slums, according to a civic official.