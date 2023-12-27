Mumbai: BMC Collects ₹7,800 In Fines From 39 Hawkers For Littering At Gateway Of India

Gateway of India | PTI

In just five days of an ongoing special drive, the BMC has collected a total fine of Rs 7,800 from 39 hawkers found throwing garbage at the Gateway of India. The A ward, which has jurisdiction over the area, has initiated a campaign against littering vendors from December 22.

The Gateway of India, one of the popular tourist spots in south Mumbai, sees thousands of visitors daily. However, the hawkers are often seen dirtying the iconic spot by throwing used plates, cups and leftovers on the roads. The BMC's special drive will continue till December 30.

'Sustained action will deter them'

“Even though we seize the articles of the hawkers, they still return the next day. So, we have started collecting fines of Rs 200 each. The sustained action will deter them from dumping waste in the area,” said a civic official.

After a video showing a person dumping garbage in the sea near the Gateway of India went viral last month, the BMC collected a fine of Rs 10,000 from the erring individual as per the Solid Waste Management Rule 2016.