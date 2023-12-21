Mumbai: BMC Mulls Over Proposal To Impose Fines On People Throwing Garbage In Nullahs

BMC installed net over nullah | Representative image

Mumbai: After carrying out a pilot project of installing nets above a major nullah at Bandra, the BMC has similar plans for minor drains. The civic body is also planning to impose fines on people throwing garbage in the nullah. The proposal is currently under discussion, said a senior civic official.

The BMC removed 1,042 metric tons of debris and 139 metric tons of waste through a deep cleaning drive in the city between December 3 to 15. The drive is undertaken in one ward of every civic zone each Saturday. The civic workers removed abandoned vehicles and unauthorized advertising boards, clean public toilets, roads, footpaths etc.

Dry waste disposed in nullah

During the drive, the civic team found thermocol, plastic bags, furniture, rubber, rappers etc. floating material that leads to choking of the nullahs. So, the civic body is working on different measures to prevent dumping of garbage in nullahs.

"We regularly carry out desilting of nullahs. Recently, a net of up to 10 feet has been installed on a nullah at P&T colony in Bandra West on a pilot basis. We will check if the minor nullahs can also be covered. But now we are discussing on introducing a penalty so that people will not throw garbage in nullahs," said a senior civic official.

The BMC has earlier tried several measures such as installing dustbins along the nullahs, cover them with nets, creating awareness through campaigns and appointing clean-up marshals to keep watch on the nullahs. The clogging of drains due to plastic carry bags was one of the major reasons for the 26/7 deluge in 2005, in which over a thousand people lost their lives.

Total major nullah in Mumbai - 281 with length of 270 km

Area no of nullahs

City -29

Western suburbs - 138

Eastern suburbs - 114

Minor nullahs - total 1,490

City - 202

Western suburbs - 294

Eastern suburbs - 994