Mumbai News: BMC Under Fire As Economic Offences Wing Reveals Irregularities In ₹65 Crore Desilting Tender Process

Mumbai: The investigation by Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) into the ₹65 crore Mithi River cleaning scam has revealed a deeper network of collusion between BMC officials and private contractors. The inquiry has brought to light how accused Ketan Kadam, despite not representing any bidding firm, participated in crucial pre-bid meetings held after tenders were floated by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

According to EOW sources, Kadam had no official authority or business to attend these meetings. Yet, he was present at almost every pre-bid meeting held between 2020 and 2025 regarding the Mithi River desilting contracts. When EOW sought clarification from BMC on how Kadam gained access to these meetings and requested video footage, the civic body reportedly refused to provide the information.

The probe suggests that Kadam’s presence was instrumental in manipulating tender terms in favour of another key accused, Bhupendra Purohit. Working in tandem with BMC engineers and the main accused, Prashant Ramugade, Kadam helped draft favourable clauses that ensured Purohit’s companies consistently secured the contracts. In return, Ramugade and Kadam received hefty kickbacks, allegedly paid by Purohit.

Under BMC’s official tendering process, a pre-bid meeting is held after a project tender is floated, involving senior BMC officials and representatives of bidding firms. During this session, details and scope of the project are shared. Following this, financial bids (C-packet) are invited, and tenders are usually awarded to the lowest bidder with the requisite machinery and capability.

EOW officers allege that Kadam and Ramugade exploited this process by ensuring that only Purohit’s firms met the tailor-made eligibility conditions. As a result, the tenders were awarded to them almost every time.

The case against Ramugade has further intensified after his close associate, Sarika Kamdar, gave a detailed statement to the EOW. She admitted that the company awarded a maintenance contract for desilting equipment was opened in her name but operated entirely by Ramugade.

She acted solely on his instructions, further proving his direct involvement in the scam. The investigation is ongoing, with more layers of the alleged conspiracy yet to unfold.