ED Grills Actor Dino Morea For 4.5 Hours In ₹65 Crore Mithi River Scam Case

Bollywood actor Dino Morea was spotted arriving at the Enforcement Directorate's office in Mumbai on Thursday morning in connection with the Rs 65 crore Mithi river desilting and cleaning scam. The actor was summoned to record his statement amid the ongoing investigation.

Dino kept it casual in a white shirt and jeans and was seen smiling as the media tried to evoke a response from him. While he did not respond to the queries, he was seen quickly making his way inside the ED office in Ballard Pier to record his statement.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Bollywood actor Dino Morea arrives at the office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Mumbai



The agency has summoned him in connection with the alleged Rs 65 crore Mithi river desilting case. pic.twitter.com/50z838Rv9D — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2025

On June 6, the ED had conducted searches at Dino and his brother Santino Morea's residences and offices in Mumbai in connection with the same case.

Dino was summoned by the ED after it came to light that the actor’s brother, Santino, had co-founded UBO Ridez Pvt Ltd, an electric cart company, along with Punita Ketan Kadam, the wife of arrested middleman Ketan Kadam. Kadam has allegedly played a central role in the multi-crore Mithi river desilting scam.

Although Dino held no official position in the firm, he came under the ED scanner due to his personal association with Kadam spanning over two decades. The ED is now investigating whether the investment and other assets linked to UBO Ridez were funded through proceeds of crime from the alleged Rs 65 crore Mithi river scam.

Dino is yet to issue an official statement on his involvement in the case.

Dino Morea recorded his statement in the Mithi River scam case, and after around four and a half hours of questioning, he left the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office.

On the work front, Dino was last seen in the film Housefull 5, which is currently going strong in theatres. In the film, he was seen sharing the screen with Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Chitrangada Singh, Sonam Bajwa, and others.