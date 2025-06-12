 ED Grills Actor Dino Morea For 4.5 Hours In ₹65 Crore Mithi River Scam Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentED Grills Actor Dino Morea For 4.5 Hours In ₹65 Crore Mithi River Scam Case

ED Grills Actor Dino Morea For 4.5 Hours In ₹65 Crore Mithi River Scam Case

Bollywood actor Dino Morea was spotted arriving at the Enforcement Directorate's office in Mumbai on Thursday morning in connection with the Rs 65 crore Mithi river desilting and cleaning scam. The actor was summoned to record his statement amid the ongoing investigation. On June 6, the ED had conducted searches at Dino's properties in Mumbai in connection with the case.

Ashish SinghUpdated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 03:05 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actor Dino Morea was spotted arriving at the Enforcement Directorate's office in Mumbai on Thursday morning in connection with the Rs 65 crore Mithi river desilting and cleaning scam. The actor was summoned to record his statement amid the ongoing investigation.

Dino kept it casual in a white shirt and jeans and was seen smiling as the media tried to evoke a response from him. While he did not respond to the queries, he was seen quickly making his way inside the ED office in Ballard Pier to record his statement.

On June 6, the ED had conducted searches at Dino and his brother Santino Morea's residences and offices in Mumbai in connection with the same case.

Read Also
Mithi River Scam: ED Summons Actor Dino Morea And Brother; ₹1.25 Crore Seized, 22 Bank Accounts...
article-image

Dino was summoned by the ED after it came to light that the actor’s brother, Santino, had co-founded UBO Ridez Pvt Ltd, an electric cart company, along with Punita Ketan Kadam, the wife of arrested middleman Ketan Kadam. Kadam has allegedly played a central role in the multi-crore Mithi river desilting scam.

FPJ Shorts
IIT Bombay Launches Online E-Postgraduate Diploma In Integrated Circuits Design In Partnership With Simplilearn
IIT Bombay Launches Online E-Postgraduate Diploma In Integrated Circuits Design In Partnership With Simplilearn
Navi Mumbai: NMMC Loses ₹10 Lakh Monthly Due To Worker Attendance Scam At Facility No 89, Alleges Labour Union
Navi Mumbai: NMMC Loses ₹10 Lakh Monthly Due To Worker Attendance Scam At Facility No 89, Alleges Labour Union
Blind BMC Employee Falls On Railway Track At Ambernath Station, MSF Jawan Swiftly Rescues Him (VIDEO)
Blind BMC Employee Falls On Railway Track At Ambernath Station, MSF Jawan Swiftly Rescues Him (VIDEO)
VIDEO: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Launches 'Slum Rehabilitation Authority, Brihanmumbai' Mobile App At Sahyadri Guest House
VIDEO: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Launches 'Slum Rehabilitation Authority, Brihanmumbai' Mobile App At Sahyadri Guest House

Although Dino held no official position in the firm, he came under the ED scanner due to his personal association with Kadam spanning over two decades. The ED is now investigating whether the investment and other assets linked to UBO Ridez were funded through proceeds of crime from the alleged Rs 65 crore Mithi river scam.

Read Also
Mithi River Desilting Scam: ₹18 Lakh Transferred To Company Co-Owned By Ketan Kadam’s Wife &...
article-image

Dino is yet to issue an official statement on his involvement in the case.

Dino Morea recorded his statement in the Mithi River scam case, and after around four and a half hours of questioning, he left the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office.

On the work front, Dino was last seen in the film Housefull 5, which is currently going strong in theatres. In the film, he was seen sharing the screen with Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Chitrangada Singh, Sonam Bajwa, and others.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Salman Khan's Event In Mumbai Gets Cancelled; Organisers Say, 'Not A Time For...

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Salman Khan's Event In Mumbai Gets Cancelled; Organisers Say, 'Not A Time For...

Siddhant Chaturvedi Romances When The Phone Rings Actress Chae Soo Bin Amid Heavy Rains, Fans Call...

Siddhant Chaturvedi Romances When The Phone Rings Actress Chae Soo Bin Amid Heavy Rains, Fans Call...

'Huge Bunch Of Helium Balloons Burst': Mishap On The Sets Of Harshvardhan Rane's Ek Deewane Ki...

'Huge Bunch Of Helium Balloons Burst': Mishap On The Sets Of Harshvardhan Rane's Ek Deewane Ki...

Kim Soo Hyun's ₹18.80 Crore Luxury Apartment Seized After He Fails To Pay Penalty Fee To Cosmetic...

Kim Soo Hyun's ₹18.80 Crore Luxury Apartment Seized After He Fails To Pay Penalty Fee To Cosmetic...

'Ruined That Cute Face': Ananya Panday's Recent Pictures Grab Attention; Netizens Wonder If She Did...

'Ruined That Cute Face': Ananya Panday's Recent Pictures Grab Attention; Netizens Wonder If She Did...