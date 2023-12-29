Mumbai News: BMC To Wash 1,000 Km Of Roads Daily To Tackle Dust Pollution

BMC headquarters | File

Mumbai: The BMC chief Iqbal Singh Chahal directed the officials to wash 1,000 km of roads daily to settle dust particles. Currently, 121 tankers are used to wash 600 km of roads. So, the civic authorities have now decided to hire additional tankers, 10 each in 24 administrative wards. The decision was taken in a review meeting held in the civic headquarters on Thursday. Meanwhile, the BMC has also announced a "Mega Deep Cleaning" drive on December 31.

Following the directives of chief minister Eknath Shinde, the BMC started to wash the roads on November 3 to prevent rising air pollution. Shinde had instructed the BMC to wash 1,000 km of roads daily out of its network of 2,050 km of roads. However, due to limited resources, the BMC could manage to wash only 500 to 600 km of roads daily. During a review meeting, Chahal instructed the civic officials to increase manpower and hire additional tankers to achieve the target of washing half of the city's roads.

"The Mega Deep cleaning drive will be launched from the Gateway of India at 9 pm and implemented in 10 civic wards on Sunday. Around 1,000 uniformed sanitation workers demonstrate their machinery. The chief minister recently announced that 'Mumbai pattern' of deep cleaning will be implemented in all other cities of the state. So, deploy additional tankers and jet spray machines to ensure quality of work," instructed Chahal in the meeting.

He reminded his officials to take legal action against construction that failed to comply with the civic guidelines to prevent air - pollution on their sites. The meeting was attended by additional municipal commissioner Ashwini Bhide, Sudhakar Shinde and other senior civic officials.