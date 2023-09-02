 Mumbai News: BMC To Transform Fort Area with ₹5 Crore Makeover, Focusing On Heritage And Aesthetics
Mumbai News: BMC To Transform Fort Area with ₹5 Crore Makeover, Focusing On Heritage And Aesthetics

BMC will remove encroachment, shifting bus stops at Mahatma Gandhi Road among others in the Fort area.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Saturday, September 02, 2023, 06:50 PM IST
Mumbai: The BMC is set to undertake a comprehensive facelift of the Fort area, encompassing buildings, Horniman Circle, pavements, and heritage structures, with a budget of Rs 5 crores allocated for this project.

The A ward area boasts numerous heritage buildings, attracting a significant number of tourists. As a result, BMC has initiated steps to enhance the area's aesthetics.

BMC's plans include the removal of encroachments and the relocation of bus stops from Mahatma Gandhi Road in the Fort area. Transparent glass bus stops will be erected at Kalaghoda, contributing to the area's modernization while preserving its heritage charm.

Furthermore, BMC is committed to preserving the area's heritage value. This entails the conservation of the fencing surrounding Horniman Circle garden, repairs to the walkways within the garden, and the renovation of the water fountain and pyau. Additionally, the project will include the installation of heritage-style electric poles in Horniman Circle, enhancing its overall ambiance.

Mumbai: BMC Plans To Divert Excess Water From Tansa Lake To Treatment Plant In Bhandup; Invites...

Thane Civic Authorities Hold Meeting To Prevent Mosquito-Borne Diseases Amid Scarce Rainfall Risk

Mumbai: Youth Allegedly Consumes Drugs In Local Train; Railway Authorities Launch Probe After Video...

Mira-Bhayandar: MBVV Inspector Fined ₹5,000 For Lethargy In Filing FIR Against Illegal Political...

Pune Police Seize Ganja Worth Over ₹1 Cr In Major Drug Bust; 3 Arrested

