Mumbai News: BMC To Set Up Artificial Ponds For Durga Idol Immersions During Navratri

Mumbai: The BMC will make arrangements for artificial ponds for the immersion of Durga idols during Navratri. However, the devotees should be allowed to immerse the idols in natural resources, requested Gopal Shetty, a member of Parliament on Thursday.

He has requested the state government and the BMC to find a way out of it.

Environmentalists oppose immersion at certain water bodies

This year, the city’s environmentalists took a stand and opposed the immersion of idols in Aarey’s water bodies, citing that not only does it pollute natural resources but can be detrimental to wildlife due to the loudspeakers present in the processions.

Accordingly, the Ganesh idol immersion was not allowed by the Aarey Milk Colony in Aarey talav during Ganeshotsav in September.

Gopal Shetty, MP from North Mumbai constituency said, "Ganesh idols were collected in a lorry kept parked at Aarey talav and were immersed in the sea afterwards. Similarly, idols are not allowed to be immersed in river in the National Park. The citizens had to face inconvenience and it also hurt their sentiments. I met officials of the BMC's legal department to find a solution."

BMC sets up artificial ponds for Chhat Puja

"We set up artificial ponds at Aarey talav in Goregoan East after our request to allow the immersion of Ganesh idols was turned down by the Aarey Milk Colony. Similar arrangements would be made along the lines of facilities that are created for Ganesh idol immersion. Artificial ponds will be created for Chhat puja too," said a senior civic official.

The BMC will give all permissions required for the Navratri festival through a single-window scheme along the lines of the scheme for the Ganesh festival. Every year permissions are sought by around 1,200 Navratri mandals and Chhat puja is organised at around 82 places in the city.

