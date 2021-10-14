Durga idols immersion begins sans procession in Bhopal

BHOPAL: The Navratri Celebrations came to an end with the immersion of Durga idols on Thursday. However, no ‘Chal-Samaroh’ (procession) has been allowed in wake of the Covid-induced restrictions in the state capital. A number of devotees gathered at notified water bodies like Prempura Ghat, Rani Kalmapati Ghat, Bairagarh, Khatlapura, Hathaikheda Eitkhedi, etc for the immersion of idols.

Idol of Goddess Durga being taken for immersion in Bhopal on Thursday. | Mahesh Vishwakarma

Administration has made elaborate arrangements for safe immersion of idols. Immersion began from Thursday afternoon and would continue till Friday.

Over 5000 police jawans, home guards, Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) staff have been deployed at ghats to ensure smooth passage of idol immersions. Ghats have been barricaded and idols are being immersed with the help of cranes. Not more than 10 devotees are being allowed for immersion.

A religious procession ahead of the Goddess Durga idol immersion in Bhopal on Thursday | Mahesh Vishwakarma

Organising committees have also been instructed to remove decoration articles and materials, flowers, and other things before the immersion of the idol. These articles will be collected separately to be disposed in eco-friendly manner

Immersion has been prohibited randomly under Section 33 A of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, or the rules made there under shall be punishable under section 41 of the said Act. It also forbade the use of Plaster of Paris (PoP) or baked clay for making idols and insisted on the use of only natural materials like traditional clay, noting that the chemical paints, colours and dyes applied on such PoP idols contain hazardous chemicals which cause harmful effects on aquatic life, which when consumed by humans may cause cancer and other diseases, including respiratory ailments, skin infections, among others.

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 11:28 PM IST