Mumbai News: BMC To Offer E-Vehicle Service For Tourists In Koliwada After Monsoon

Mumbai: The BMC authorities have plans to develop Worli Koliwada as a tourist centre and generate employment for local fisherfolk. As part of this project, the civic body will be offering an e-vehicle service for tourists and local people in Koliwada post-monsoon.

The roads in Worli Koliwada are congested and narrow, making it difficult for the movement of light motor vehicles. The fisherfolk carry fishes from Jetty to Worli bus stop by a cycle. The proposed service will also have a carrier facility to make it convenient for the fisherman to carry their fish.

Two e-vehicles with a sitting capacity of six people each

The civic body will hire two e-vehicles with a sitting capacity of six people each. The vehicle will help the local people as well as tourists to travel with ease in Worli Koliwada, said civic sources.

“Currently, there are no bus services and autorickshaws are not easily available, making people difficult to travel from one point to another. We have received responses from three companies that are interested in providing e-vehicles. Each vehicle costs around Rs6 to 8 lakh. An unemployed youth will be driving an e-auto. Based on the response of local people and tourists, we will decide the charges for the services. The project will be funded by District Planning Development Council (DPDC),” said a senior civic official.

Mobile eateries serving seafood

Besides vehicles, the BMC also plans to set up mobile eateries serving seafood in Koliwadas. However, the food on wheel project has received stiff opposition from the local fisherfolk who alleged that it will be a threat to their means of livelihood. The project is carried out as per instructions of Mumbai city Guardian minister Deepak Kesarkar, said a civic official.

