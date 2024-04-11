Mumbai News: BMC To Install 481 Dewatering Pumps In Low- Lying Areas Ahead Of Monsoon

BMC | File pic

To prevent waterlogging this monsoon, the BMC will be installing 481 dewatering pumps in the low-lying areas, a slight decline from the number of pumps (492) stationed last year. The civic authorities have warned of stringent action against operators concerned if any pump fails to function during heavy rains. The equipment is used to tackle localised waterlogging in various parts of Mumbai.

BMC's Preparedness For Monsoon

As part of monsoon preparedness, a coordination meeting was held at the BMC headquarters on Wednesday. Municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani held discussions with multiple stakeholders, including the Central and Western Railways, National Disaster Response Force, public works department and Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority.

Mumbai suburban collector Rajendra Kshirsagar and joint police commissioner (traffic) Pravin Padwal were also among the attendees.

Gagrani Urge Stakeholders To Carry Out Pre-Monsoon Work In Tandem

Gagrani appealed to all the stakeholders to carry out all the monsoon-related work in tandem. “It is the responsibility of all the agencies along with the BMC to overcome the challenges of waterlogging in the low-lying areas during the monsoon,” he urged. The civic chief instructed the officials to use geo-tagging to check if the dewatering pumps functioned smoothly. He also instructed the railway authorities to ensure desilting of culverts as it will help to recede the rainwater faster.

The civic officials have been asked to carry out improvement work on the Eastern and the Western Express Highways, shift the residents staying in the landslide-prone areas and clear all the debris around the infrastructural projects.