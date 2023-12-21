Mumbai News: BMC To Deploy 500 Personnel To Curb Illegal Parking

BMC headquarters | File Photo

Mumbai: The BMC has requested the Maharashtra Security Guards Board (MSGB) to allot 500 personnel who will be appointed as marshals at the ward-level. Working in tandem with the traffic police, these guards will help to prevent illegal vehicle parking. As per estimates, Mumbai has 45 lakh registered vehicles and two lakh automobiles are registered annually.

Although a civic nuisance which results in traffic snarls, inconveniencing the public at large, the illegal parking issue is a headache. However, the BMC isn't empowered to take action in this regard. Such powers are vested with the police and regional transport office. Following the directives of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the civic body had decided to appoint marshals who will help the traffic police reeling under manpower shortage.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Sudhakar Shinde said, “We have approached the MSGB to get 500 marshals from them. They will help the traffic police to regulate illegal parking. The guards will be paid by the BMC.” Likewise, the civic body has planned to appoint clean-up marshals to penalise those found spitting, littering, dumping waste and debris, washing vehicles and clothes, and defecating in open spaces. All the wards will have different contractors and 30 marshals will be deployed in each ward. The civic body also plans to introduce a digital payment system for fine collection to ensure transparency.