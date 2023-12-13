Mumbai News: BMC Temporarily Hires 24 Anti Smog Guns To Combat Air Pollution,

Mumbai air pollution |

Mumbai: Since procurement would take time, the civic authorities decided to hire 24 anti-smog guns to combat air-pollution in Mumbai. In the past one month, only four machines have arrived in the city, while the remaining machines are expected to arrive by the end of December. However, the delay has forced the civic officials to use one machine each in the island city and the eastern suburbs and two machines in the western suburbs.

The BMC has undertaken several measures to improve air-quality in the city post-monsoon. Accordingly, a tender was invited to purchase 30 new anti-smog guns that will disperse water, aiding in the settlement of suspended dust particles within the ambient air. But the plan had to be put on hold since these machines are available in northern states. Instead of new machines, BMC started the process to hire 24 anti-smog guns for the time being. However, only four machines have arrived from Jamshedpur in Jharkhand.

Remaining anti-smog guns expected to arrive by December 25

"Northern parts of India are covered by dense fog, so usually these machines are used there. We feared that the winter would come to an end by the time the machine arrived. So it was decided to take anti-smog guns on rent for immediate requirement. We have received four machines and another four will be available by Monday. The remaining machines are expected to arrive by December 25. All these devices will be vehicle mounted and will be used in the most polluted areas across the city on priority," said a senior civic official.

The BMC earlier had eight anti-smog guns out of which three are in working condition. While only one vehicle is mounted and four are on tractors, which makes it difficult to get to each and every ward, said the civic sources. The BMC is also using water tankers to wash roads to settle dust particles and prevent air -pollution. "These measure had turned out effective to bring down air quality index of the city," the official added.

What are anti-smog guns?

Anti-smog guns, also known as mist spray machines, are used to spray water. They are connected to a water tank mounted on a vehicle. It converts the water into a fine spray by passing it at high pressure through propellers. It settles dust and polluted particles in the air. The machines will have a 6,000-litre water tank fabricated and mounted on the chassis.