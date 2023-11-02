Mumbai News: Anti-Smog Guns To Take Three Months To Come

File

Mumbai: The BMC will use water tankers to settle dust particles and prevent air pollution because anti-smog guns will take three months to arrive, officials said on Thursday.

The BMC has ordered 30 new anti-smog guns, also known as mist spray machines, from other states. The 90-day delay will defeat their purpose, so the civic body decided to use water tankers instead, the officials said.

Currently the BMC has eight anti-smog guns, which it has deployed in the most polluted areas of the island city. The civic body received four bids for the city, five for the western suburbs and seven for the eastern suburbs on Thursday. The lowest bidder will be allotted a contract to provide 11 machines for the city and western suburbs, and eight for the eastern suburbs. The estimated cost of the machines for the city and western suburbs is Rs16.2 crore and Rs 11.48 crores for the eastern suburb, including operations and maintenance costs for three years.

“The design, fabrication and supply of these machines will take a few months. So the machines are expected to arrive by next year,” confirmed a senior civic official.

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court, taking suo motu cognisance of Mumbai’s air quality, has sought responses from state and civic authorities on the steps taken to control air-pollution. To discuss the issue, a meeting was held by Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal with the senior civic officials at BMC headquarters on Thursday.

Considering the delay in the arrival of the mist machine, he instructed officials to use water tankers to spray water in areas with poor air quality, the sources said.

What are anti-smog guns?

Anti-smog guns are used to spray water. They are connected to a water tank mounted on a vehicle. It converts the water into a fine spray by passing it at high pressure through propellers. It settles dust and polluted particles in the air. The machines will have a 6,000-litre water tank fabricated and mounted on the chassis.