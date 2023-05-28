Mumbai News: BMC successfully repairs dilapidated pipeline on Khairani Road using CIPP technology

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has accomplished its mission to stop leakage in a 30-year-old, dilapidated pipeline on Khairani Road at Kurla (West) after three months of dedicated efforts. The repair work took place on Saturdays from March 4 due to the high population density in the area.

CIPP technology

With the use of cured in place pipe (CIPP) technology, the work has now been completed, significantly prolonging the life of the 1200 mm diameter and 800 mm long water main.

The Khairani Road pipeline has faced multiple bursts due to its old and deteriorated condition. It is responsible for supplying water to Sangharsh Nagar, Subhash Nagar, Bhanushali Wadi, Kulkarni Wadi, Durga Mata Mandir, and other areas along Khairani Road. The pipeline had severe corrosion at various points, leading to frequent leaks. Replacing the pipeline was not feasible due to the narrow road, heavy traffic, and the presence of various utilities.

A challenging task

To address this issue, the hydraulic engineering department of the BMC opted for the cured in place pipe (CIPP) method to strengthen the inner part of the water channel. CIPP is a trenchless rehabilitation technique used for repairing existing pipelines. The nature of the work made it challenging for the civic team, as the project required 10 days to complete.

However, due to the presence of utilities beneath Khairani Road and the heavy traffic, the BMC devised a plan to conduct one-day isolation on Saturdays over a period of 10 weeks instead of continuous isolation. Each Saturday, an 80-meter stretch of the pipeline was rehabilitated. The entire 800-meter length of the water main was strengthened and completed by March 27, according to a civic official.

Read Also Mumbai News: BMC disallows any digging of concrete roads for a year