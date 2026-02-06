Mumbai News: BMC Splits Shiv Sena Office Space After Party Divide, Finalises Party Offices At Headquarters

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation headquarters prepares newly allotted party offices as political groups return following civic elections | File Photo

Mumbai, Feb 05: Following the registration of political party groups, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has finalised the allotment of party offices within its headquarters.

In the aftermath of the Shiv Sena split, the civic body has decided to accommodate both Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction) and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) by partitioning a single office space.

The office, originally allotted to the undivided Shiv Sena after the 2017 civic elections, will now be split into two adjoining units—turning political division into physical reality. The BMC is expected to carry out the partition work shortly.

Offices reopened after three-year gap

After the tenure of elected corporators ended in March 2022, the ground-floor offices of political parties at the BMC headquarters were sealed. With the newly elected body set to take charge next week, the BMC is putting the finishing touches on offices that will be allotted to key civic positions, including political party group leaders, the Leader of the Opposition, and chairpersons of statutory and special committees.

However, the split in the Shiv Sena and the BJP emerging as the single largest party have altered the city’s political equation, leading to changes in the allocation of party offices.

Shiv Sena office to be divided

In 2017, the undivided Shiv Sena had won 84 seats, securing a large ground-floor office in line with its strength. This year, that same office will be divided to accommodate both Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Shinde Sena.

“Renovation and decoration of the office and its surrounding area have already been undertaken, and the BMC Commissioner has approved the allotment,” civic sources said.

BJP office unchanged, pooja planned

Compared to 2017, the BJP has increased its tally from 82 to 89 seats in 2026, and its office will remain unchanged. With the BJP–Shinde Sena Mahayuti alliance coming to power, the BJP has arranged a pooja on Friday to inaugurate the office.

“The pooja will be held on Friday, and our mayoral candidate will submit the nomination on Saturday,” said BJP corporator Ganesh Khankar.

Though women corporators Rajshree Shirwadkar, Priti Satam and Ritu Tawade have been in the fray for the past two weeks, the BJP continues to keep its mayoral pick under wraps.

Offices for other parties

Meanwhile, the Congress, the MNS and the AIMIM are also entitled to party offices at the BMC headquarters, having secured 24, six and eight seats respectively. However, the Samajwadi Party and the Nationalist Congress Party will not get offices, as they have only two and three corporators respectively.

