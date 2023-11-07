 Mumbai News: 'BMC Sparing Own Contractors Polluting Air' Alleges Ex-Congress Corporator
Mumbai News: 'BMC Sparing Own Contractors Polluting Air' Alleges Ex-Congress Corporator

Asif Zakaria has penning a letter in this regard to BMC administrator Iqbal Singh Chahal

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Tuesday, November 07, 2023, 11:01 PM IST
Uncovered debris are lying unattended for a long time, alleges Zakaria | FPJ

Mumbai: While the BMC is issuing notices to the private contractors for violating air pollution mitigation norms, it's overlooking the hazardous activities of civic contractors, alleged Asif Zakaria, ex-Congress corporator from Bandra. Penning a letter in this regard to BMC administrator Iqbal Singh Chahal, he urged that warning should be issued to even civic contractors. 

Uncovered debris lay unattended for a long time

Zakaria further said that several works, including projects related to road, storm water department and sewerage, are underway. The tender of such works specifically state that contractors should look after the site's upkeep. However, no steps are being taken to mitigate the dust pollution, the letter averred.

Zakaria alleged that uncovered debris lay unattended for a long time while adding that the same is the case with dug up trenches. The rubble at the civil work sites is disposed off and no water sprinkling is being done at construction sites. In short, all the guidelines laid down by the BMC are being violated mostly by its own contractors, he added.

Underlining that Mumbaikars are suffering health issues owing to such lapses, he further criticised the civic body's initiative of washing of streets and footpaths. The dust will again start flying in the air once the street gets dry. Hence, the BMC should use some vacuum like mechanism which would ideally reduce the dust accumulated on the street due to ongoing infra works, Zakaria argued.

