UP News: Air Pollution At Its Peak In 9 Cities, IIT Kanpur Suggests Artificial Rain Showers To Give Respite To Delhi | PTI

Stubble burning in Haryana, Punjab and West Uttar Pradesh coupled with moisture in the atmosphere has made air in Delhi and adjoin areas extremely polluted. The Air Quality Index (AQI) has reached a level where people have been finding it difficult to breathe. Nine cities of UP adjacent to Delhi are in the grip of air pollution. The Air quality in Ghaziabad, Greater Noida and Noida has reached to danger level.

However, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur has proposed to create artificial rains in Delhi that would provide some respite to the people from the suffocating air pollution. The scientists of IIT Kanpur have suggested use of artificial rain through cloud seeding to help clear pollutants and dust from the air of Delhi. The Transport Minister of Delhi Government Gopal Rai has contacted Director of IIT Kanpur, Professor Manindra Agarwal for artificial rain. IIT Kanpur conducted a trial for artificial rain in July this year and is now ready to implement it. The Delhi Government would need necessary permission from the various departments at the centre including the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for the artificial rain.

UP Cities Record Severe AQI Numbers

Meanwhile, nine cities in UP are worst hit due to air pollution at present. These include Noida, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Meerut and Hapur. Of these cities Greater Noida has the worst air quality in the country with an AQI of 441 on Tuesday morning while Noida 348. The AQI in Ghaziabad on Tuesday was 338 while Meerut equally choked with an AQI of 333.

According to the officials of the weather department in UP there could be some respite from the air pollution in the next 48 hours. The north-western winds would take away pollutants with it. They expected winds to blow with a speed of 10 Kilometer per hour for five to seven days. This would decrease pollution up to 50 per cent, they said. However, the scientists said that rain is needed for improvement in the air quality.