Mumbai News: BMC Plans Urgent Repairs After Banganga Tank Wall Collapse At Heritage Site

Collapsed section of the heritage wall at Banganga Tank, Walkeshwar, awaits urgent repairs | File Photo

Mumbai: The BMC will undertake urgent repairs to a section of the compound wall that collapsed at the Banganga Tank heritage precinct. A joint inspection was recently carried out by officials from the BMC, the State Archaeology Department, and the Gaud Saraswat Brahmin (GSB) Temple Trust, which manages the site. Following the inspection, BMC’s D Ward submitted a proposal to the civic administration seeking final approval for the repair work.

A 15-foot-high section of the wall collapsed on May 25. Although no injuries were reported, the partially fallen structure posed a serious safety risk and required immediate intervention. During the site visit, officials observed that the wall would need complete reconstruction in the long term. However, the collapsed portion demands urgent attention as a safety measure.

"Approval is being sought from the Archaeology Department and the civic administration to begin priority repairs on the collapsed section,” said a senior civic official. The retaining wall that gave way was attached to encroachments that were demolished during a joint operation by the BMC and the GSB Temple Trust. Notably, this repair work is separate from the ongoing heritage restoration project at the site.

Banganga Tank, located in Walkeshwar, is a 12th-century Grade-I heritage precinct that houses 16 historic temples, including Kashi and Kavale Math. Despite its proximity to the Arabian Sea, the rectangular step tank holds fresh water and is considered one of Mumbai’s last surviving natural water bodies. In 2024, the BMC and GSB Temple Trust began a phased restoration of the precinct.