Mumbai News: BMC Plans Laser Show At Pramod Nawalkar Viewing Deck On Malabar Hill

Mumbai: The BMC is planning to set up a laser show on a pilot basis in Pramod Nawalkar viewing deck gallery on Malabar Hill. It is one of the most popular tourist spots in south Mumbai, that offers a panoramic view of Chowpatty beach, Nariman Point and the Queen’s Necklace with its shimmering lights at night.

The 5,000 sq ft gallery, a two-storey structure, was built by the BMC's hydraulics department at a cost of ₹10 crore. Located adjacent to Kamala Nehru Park, the deck was inaugurated in October 2018.

It is large enough to accommodate 50 people at a time. It also has four big binoculars that attract the tourists and citizens the most.

Pilot Laser Show and Future Plans

"We have invited a tender to install a laser show in the viewing gallery for three days. If we get a good response from the tourists and the citizens, we will work out on the expenses and install it permanently. The results at this gallery will help us to decide if we should install the laser show at other tourist spots also," said a civic official.

Last month, while discussing the beautification projects in the Marine Drive area, the chief minister, Eknath Shinde, suggested arranging a laser show at such tourist spots.

"A consultant has been appointed to study the feasibility of the project. The company will study if the laser show can be arranged on certain buildings in the area or if it can be set up in the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) area.

Maintenance and Security Considerations

The decision will be taken based on the report prepared by the consultant," said a senior civic official. Dilip Naik, ex-corporator said, "The tourist will surely enjoy the panoramic view from the gallery with the laser show. The place is always crowded in the evening, hence the BMC should consider increasing the manpower for its maintenance and security."

An iconic eatery, Cafe Naaz, operated in this place till 1998. After its lease ended, the BMC took back the place and constructed the structure. The viewing gallery was shut down for two years during the Covid -19 pandemic, as it needed to be sanitised regularly. The place is maintained by the BMC’s hydraulic department.

