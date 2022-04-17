Mumbai: CM Uddhav Thackeray inaugurates viewing deck near northern side of Girgaon Chowpatty

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, his wife Rashmi Thackeray, son Aditya Thackeray along with deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar inaugurated a viewing deck near the northern side of Girgaum Chowpatty.

Aditya Thackeray has proposed the name of the gallery over the name of late Shivsena leader Pramod Navalkar. Who worked for the progress of the area in his tenure as MLA.

According to BMC, the total area of gallery is 483 sq. meters. which has capacity to carry 500 viewers at a time. BMC officer said that within eight months total construction has been completed and around 4 crore were spent on the project. He also said that BMC had to take various permissions from central and state governments before construction because the area falls within CRZ and heritage precinct.

People can have the look of sea waves and the queens necklace of Marine drive in the evening.

After the event when the media asked Aditya Thackeray about Raj Thackeray's tour to Ayodhya and Aurangabad he said "Our visit at Ayodhya was for the construction of Ram Mandir. When we visited at that time case of Ram Mandir was pending before the Supreme court. "Pehle Mandir baad main Sarkar" was our slogan at that time. But now anyone wants to visit Ayodhya he can go."

Further, he said that the state government is increasing tourism at Aurangabad therefore, Raj Thackeray may have planned to visit Aurangabad.

