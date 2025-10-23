Mumbai News: BMC Invites RFPs For ₹980 Crore Deonar Abattoir Modernisation Project Under PPP Model

BMC Invites RFPs For ₹980 Crore Deonar Abattoir Modernisation Project Under PPP Model | File Photo

Mumbai: The BMC has invited Request for Proposals (RFPs) for the construction and operation of species-specific abattoirs such as sheep/goat, poultry, buffalo, and pig—under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model as part of the Deonar abattoir’s Rs 980 crore modernisation project, which includes around Rs 250 crore for core operations.

Dedicated Units For Each Livestock Category

The RFPs for modernisation and development on a PPP basis include dedicated slaughter units for buffalo, goat/sheep, pig, and poultry, with capacities of 1,100 buffaloes, 10,000 goats/sheep, 500 pigs, and 40,000 poultry birds per day.

The turnkey tender covers planning, design, construction, and commissioning of common facilities such as lairages, administrative building, skill center, food court, bio-methanisation unit, and effluent treatment plant.

Public-Private Partnership Model Details

Under the PPP model for core operations, the partner will build and operate species-specific abattoirs for sheep/goat, poultry, buffalo, and pig to meet meat demand in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and support export and value-added markets.

The project will follow a 20-year Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) concession, where the partner finances the facilities and provides slaughter and quartering services at BMC-fixed rates, sharing a percentage of revenue with the BMC.

Humane And Modern Slaughter Techniques

"The abattoir will be modernised for humane slaughter using automated electrical stunners, group stunning pens, and CO₂ stunning technology.. Common infrastructure facilities, developed on a turnkey basis, will provide essential support services, public amenities, and operational systems to create a modern, hygienic, and integrated facility," said a civic official.

