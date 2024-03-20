Mumbai News: BMC Introduces 'Sakhi Niwas' Hostel For Working Women, Bookings Open

Picture for representation |

The working women coming to Mumbai from other cities will soon be able to utilise a hostel facility by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation at reasonable rates. The bookings for the BMC hostel for working women in Goregaon has started as the construction is in its final stage and is supposed to be functional from mid April.

Mumbai, being one of the biggest metropolises of the country, attracts thousands of people every year who migrate to this city to make a living. As the population is increasing, resulting in an increased demand for space, the rents of apartments have skyrocketed in the city. To provide a safe accommodation at a reasonable rate, the BMC has initiated a new project of a hostel for working women

‘Sakhi Niwas’ will facilitate such working women who live away from their hometown to make their career in Mumbai. The Sakhi Niwas, which is constructed by the BMC, will be managed by Dombivali based Parivartan Mahila Sanstha, a non-government organisation working for the betterment of women, children and senior citizens.

Sakhi Niwas will include a hostel, a canteen as well as a crib section, which will allow mothers to leave their baby at the hostel while they are at work. The hostel is in its final stage of construction and is supposed to be functional anytime after mid April.

Vandana Tendulkar from Parivartan Mahila Sanstha said, “Many women leave their family and come to Mumbai to excel in their career. They usually stay as paying guests in private apartments, which are usually very expensive and they have to face a lot of problems. At Sakhi Niwas, women will get a home away from home at reasonable rates. We are aiming at starting the hostel around mid-April.”

The NGO has started registrations for all categories of rooms at the hostel and will deliver it to the women on a first come first serve basis. The BMC and NGO have decided the rates of four sharing, three-sharing, two-sharing and single-bed rooms at Rs. 3500, Rs. 6000, Rs. 6500 and Rs. 7500 respectively.