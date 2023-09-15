Mumbai News: BMC Inaugurates First Pet Incinerator for Dignified Cremations | FPJ

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai municipal corporation (BMC) has finally opened its first pet incinerator at the cattle and dog pound in Evershine Nagar in Malad West on Friday. With a capacity of 50 kg per hour, the incinerator operates on piped natural gas (PNG), making it pollution-free. Currently, small animals such as pet dogs, cats, and stray animals can be cremated here free of cost. The city has now become the country's pioneer in offering dignified cremation services for pets, marking a significant milestone, claimed civic officials.

Mumbai News: BMC Inaugurates First Pet Incinerator for Dignified Cremations | FPJ

Collaborative effort between Veterinary Health Depart & BMC

The facility is the result of a collaborative effort between the Veterinary Health Department and BMC's P North Ward Office. It was opened for use through a small ceremony in Malad in the presence of MP Gopal Shetty on Friday evening. The facility will be accessible for pet funerals free of charge daily from 10 am to 6 pm. The BMC also has plans to start a mortuary for small pets, which will soon be located at this facility. It operates on PNG-based cremation technology that is both environmentally friendly and scientifically advanced. The necessary gas supply will be provided by Mahanagar Gas Limited, said Kiran Dighavkar, Assistant Municipal Commissioner of P North Ward.

M/s. Anitha Tescott India Pvt. Ltd has been appointed to maintain and operate the facility for a period of five years. Previously, there was no general crematorium for pets in the city, while the existing facilities are private, and their waiting periods are long. In 2018, the BMC decided to construct incinerators in Malad, Deonar, and Mahalaxmi. The estimated cost is around Rs. 17 crores, including operation maintenance costs for five years. However, due to litigation and approvals, the civic authorities took years to materialise the idea.

Pointers:

To avail of the pet cremation service, one needs to submit a death certificate issued by a municipal or registered private veterinary officer. They should also have a dog license from BMC.

Citizens are required to submit one proof of identity: Aadhaar card, PAN Card, driving license, or ration card. Additionally, one of the following documents is needed as proof of home address: passport, driving license, electricity bill, or water bill.

Animal lovers will need to present an identity card issued by the Wildlife Board of India.

Contact: 88738-87364.