Mumbai: Amid Criticism, BMC Explains Adoption Policy

FPJ

Mumbai: Amid the growing clamour against the new adoption policy, the BMC held a meeting on Friday to clarify its stance. The policy proposes to let private entities adopt open public spaces, including gardens, playgrounds and recreational grounds, for better maintenance. However, social activists have slammed the idea, averring that third parties will exploit these public spaces for their own benefit.

Discission with activists

At the behest of Mumbai Suburban Guardian Minister, the BMC had a discussion with social activists and members of advanced locality management at its headquarters. During the meeting with Deputy Municipal Commissioner Kishor Gandhi, activists questioned if the BMC can spend several crores of rupees on infrastructure projects like roads and sewage treatment plants then why can't it maintain the city's playgrounds?

Replying to which, Gandhi asserted that the civic body will continue to exert “full control” on the open public spaces which will be given for adoption. Also, the adopter's permission can be revoked anytime if the caretaker flouts norms, he added. Explaining the reasons behind bringing in the policy, the civic official said, “There are several sports complexes in Mumbai and their memberships amount for several lakhs of rupees, which commoners can't afford. The owners of such facilities levy huge fees as even they have to spend much on the infrastructure and land cost.” The civic official pointed out that there are many playgrounds in Mumbai, which the BMC can't develop on its own for sports activities. Hence, it came up with the adoption policy.

Free access

Specifying that the citizens will have free access to jogging and walking tracks in gardens, Gandhi said that they can pay for using sports and playing facilities developed by private entities via an online portal, which will be designed by the BMC.

However, social activist Zoru Bathena asked, “If the BMC can spend thousands of crores on maintaining roads, constructing coastal road and sewage treatment plants then can't it pay ₹1-₹5 crore for installing and maintaining sports equipment on its own.” Another activist, Anil Galgali, said, “Earlier, the BMC used to invite suggestions and objections from the public before making any policy. However, in this case, it has done the exact opposite.” He recalled that even in the past the BMC had given gardens on adoption basis, but the caretaker constructed many structures despite having the permission just for toilets and watchman cabins. Lodha suggested to the administration that there should be criminal action against those who violate agreement conditions.

Mumbai has 404 recreational grounds, 359 gardens and 349 playgrounds.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)