Mumbai: Activists Oppose BMC’s Move To Give Gardens And Playgrounds In City For Adoption

Mumbai: Several social activists in Mumbai have opposed the proposed move of the BMC to give gardens and playgrounds for adoption by NGOs and other entities.

At a meeting convened by RTI activist Sailesh Gandhi on Sunday, the activists said the policy was totally flawed whether the adoption is for short term or long term. It was pointed out that it was the responsibility of the BMC to maintain these plots in the larger interests of citizens. These are basic civic amenities and under no circumstance should they be given up for adoption by anyone.

"Why does the municipality want to give public land to private bodies?"

Gandhi said, "There is no reason why the municipality wants to frame this policy for adoption. Why does the municipality want to give public land to private bodies? I have had a bad experience in the past. Even after a long follow-up, the municipality has not been successful in taking back the land given to private organizations under the caretaker policy. Why would anyone spend their money without considering the return?"

Activists to meet BMC's garden superintendent

According to activist Anil Galgaly, "On Friday we are going to meet Jitendra Pardeshi, garden superintendent of the BMC to oppose the new policy. It has been mentioned in the draft proposal that the BMC should compensate private organisations up to 50 % of the capital cost incurred by them. This means the BMC will have to pay crores of rupees to private bodies, including those controlled by politicians."

Many activists wonder why the BMC cannot maintain gardens and playgrounds with the huge funds it has. In the past, all these facilities were well maintained by BMC staff and there was also round the clock security. But, over the years, the garden department effectively stopped performing its basic duty of maintaining these facilities in citizens' interest.