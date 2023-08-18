Mumbai News: BMC Files Case Against Swastik Group Builders and Developers For 'Killing' Trees

FPJ

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has filed a case against Swastik Group Builders and Developers under the Maharashtra Protection and Preservation of Trees Act for allegedly 'killing' 11 trees while working on a redevelopment project in Mulund’s Navghar area.

Despite receiving permission from the Tree Authority to cut one tree, transplant eight trees, and to keep 34 trees as it is, a civic official from the Garden department alleged that 11 trees, aged at least nine to 25 years, had died, including coconut, mango, badam and other trees.

The developers face allegations of violating the norms set by the Maharashtra Protection and Preservation of Trees Act, improper transplantation of trees not allowed to be cut, and poisoning the trees. The case was filed by BMC last week and the Navghar police have since launched a probe into the matter.

Social activist and advocate Sagar Devre, opposing the act by the developer, said, “The Swastik Developer killed the trees just because they were becoming obstructions to the frontage of the building. Developers in Mumbai are found to be rampantly killing trees. Development is what everyone wants but not at the cost of the environment. Wherever such incidents happen, as a responsible citizen, I will definitely stand against it."

