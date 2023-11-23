Mumbai News: BMC Demolishes 8 Illegal Foundries Causing Air Pollution In Sakinaka

File Photo

Mumbai: The BMC has demolished eight illegal bhattis/foundries on Khairani Road in Sakinaka due to being a major cause of air pollution in the area. The illegally operating furnaces in the small-scale industries in this area have led to serious health problems, citizens complained.

The BMC had sent notices to 66 small-scale manufacturing units. Out of which, 35 were demolished a few months back, while 12 of them locked their units on their own. On October 5, the BMC demolished 13 illegally operating furnaces, and the company supplying electricity was informed to disconnect the supply to that unit.

BMC swung into action after social media campaign

However, after a few days, illegal bhattis were seen again operated by the small-scale industries in this area, complained local residents. Mandeep Singh Makkar, founder member of the Chandivali Citizens Welfare Association (CCWA), claimed that in their social media campaign against air pollution caused by illegal bhattis at Kherani Road, the BMC had to swing into action.

Residents of Khairani Road and Nahar have been suffering from allergies and other health ailments such as breathlessness and respiratory problems caused by these illegal furnaces. As per civic sources, water connections to five foundries were disconnected while the electric meters for four units were seized.