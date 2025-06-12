 Mumbai News: BMC Chief Bhushan Gagrani Reviews PAP Housing Project In Mulund East, Stresses Timely Completion
BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani on Thursday took review of the five buildings in Mulund East which are been construed for the project affected people (PAP). The BMC is constructing total five high-rises - one with ground plus 25 floors and four with ground plus 22 floors, with total 6,731 flats. Each flat will have an area of 300 square feet consisting one bedroom, hall and kitchen.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 10:48 PM IST
article-image
BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani inspects Mulund East PAP housing site, reviews amenities and construction quality | File Photo

Mumbai: BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani on Thursday took review of the five buildings in Mulund East which are been construed for the project affected people (PAP).

The BMC is constructing total five high-rises - one with ground plus 25 floors and four with ground plus 22 floors, with total 6,731 flats. Each flat will have an area of 300 square feet consisting one bedroom, hall and kitchen.

The project also has facilities like recreation ground, school, community hall, library, health center, sewage treatment plant (STP) etc. for the PAPs.

