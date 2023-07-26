Mumbai News: BJP's Darekar Demands Homes For Conservancy Workers In City

Photo: PTI

Mumbai: BJP legislative group leader Pravin Darekar demanded in the legislative council that conservancy workers in Mumbai be given homes, even as the deputy Chairperson directed the state government to immediately convene a meeting to ensure all health related precautionary measures in relation with the conservancy workers are enforced strictly.

BJP MLC Bhai Girkar on Wednesday raised the issue of the sorry state of affairs regarding the homes of conservancy workers in Mumbai and demanded that they be provided with quarters. However, Darekar highlighted the importance of the work being carried out by conservancy workers and demanded that they be allotted homes by the state government. Industries minister Uday Samat too responded positively to the demand raised by Darekar.

Earlier CM had granted 4 FSI and approved redevelopment proposals

"Looking at the specialised services provided by the conservancy workers, the then Chief Minister had granted 4 FSI and cleared proposals of redevelopment of the colonies of conservancy workers. However, the work hasn't been started as yet," Darekar said adding that a time bound program needs to be devised to ensure that all conservancy workers get homes at the earliest.

Government devised 2 schemes

While responding to the demands raised by Darekar, Samant said that the government has already devised two schemes for giving quarters and permanent homes to conservancy workers. A proposal to develop 30 localities at the cost of ₹3,600 crore and develop 12,000 homes has already been started at 15 places, he said.

A few other members also raised the issue of health concerns bothering the conservancy workers and incidents of their deaths. Deputy Chairperson Dr Neelam Gorhe then directed the government to call a special meeting to discuss all their issues.

