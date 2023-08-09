Mumbai News: Bizman Booked For 'Fishy' Deal of ₹1.1 Crore

Representative Image | Pixabay

An owner of a firm involved in fish business has been booked for allegedly cheating a trader of Rs1.1 crore, said the RA Kidwai Marg police. The accused was identified as Shahnawaz Ansari, who owns Golden Planet HK Ltd.

According to the police, the crime dates back to 2019 when the complainant Shadab Ansari, 26, got acquainted with the accused. Both of them are into the business of selling fish. Shahnawaz trapped Shadab, saying that he has a Singaporean friend named Edison, who owns the aforementioned firm. The accused further said that the foreigner imports dry fish and offered the aggrieved to strike a deal for the same. Shadab readily agreed, after which he was given Edison's WhatsApp number, with specific instruction of not calling him, given his hectic schedule.

Accordingly, the complainant always texted the Singaporean and secured two orders, which were sent via Shahnawaz's another company Zahoor Enterprise. After importing the items, when Shadab asked for money, Edison gave evasive replies. He conveyed the same to the accused who assured that the dues will be surely cleared. Eight months passed on like this and subsequently Edison blocked the complainant's number, after which he sensed the fraud and ultimately discovered that Shahnawaz and one and Pramod Kumar Yadav were the actual owners of Golden Planet HK Ltd. When Shadab confronted him, he threatened to go to any extent, but the money won't be given.

A case has been filed against the accused under relevant sections, including 420 (cheating), of Indian Penal Code.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)