Mumbai News: Unmanned Adrift Fishing Boat Detected 160 km Off Maharashtra Coast By ICG; No Threat Found

Mumbai: Based on inputs from Maritime Rescue and Coordination Centre (MRCC) Mumbai, an Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ship detected an unmanned adrift fishing boat around 160 km away from Maharashtra Coast on August 5, 2023. The investigation by ICG ship revealed that the fishing vessel was unmanned, found with ropes and fishing nets and was adrift at Sea for longer duration due to rough weather. The vessel was thoroughly searched for any suspicious activity.

The vessel was identified as the Yemeni vessel Al Azher-1. The Mumbai Regional Headquarters, in coordination with Yemeni authorities and the Fishing Boat Owner, carried out further inquiries. The vessel's documentation was verified with Yemeni authorities, confirming its authenticity and eliminating any security concerns.

Empty Vessel Due to Crew Rescue After Mechanical Failure

Authorities in Yemen and the Fishing Boat Owner verified that the Fishing boat Al Azher-1 was en route from Socotra Port to Al Shihir port in Yemen when it experienced mechanical failure near Socotra. The crew of 5 onboard were successfully rescued by another fishing boat on June 30, 2023. Following the propulsion failure, the boat remained adrift. Guided by the southwest monsoon current and drift, the boat drifted into the Arabian Sea and was subsequently located by the ICG.

Partially Sunk, Potential Aground Risk

The vessel is currently partially sunk, heavily listing to port due to water ingress, and with limited fuel. It continues to drift, with a potential risk of running aground off North Maharashtra's coast by August 8-9, 2023, considering the prevailing drift. There appears to be no pollution threat posed by the fishing boat. All relevant stakeholders have been informed of the findings.

