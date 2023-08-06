Mumbai: One Fisherman Missing After Boat Capsizes off Versova Coast

Representative image

Mumbai: A boat carrying three fishermen overturned in the Arabian Sea off the Versova Coast on Saturday night. While one of them swam safely to the shore, the other two went missing. The search operations continued for several hours by a team of fire brigade, the navy and police.

However, the lifeguards recovered the body of one of the missing at Juhu on Sunday evening. The search for the second person is still underway.

As per the information received from the BMC, three people went into the sea for fishing from Devachiwadi in the Versova area between 8 pm and 9 pm on Saturday. Their boat overturned in the rough waters about 2 to 3 km from the seashore. The incident came to light when one of them, identified as Vijay Bamania (35 years) swam to shore and saved his life.

After receiving an alert from local people, the police started search operations along with the fire brigade, the navy, lifeguards and local fishermen.

Search operation halted

The team of the fire brigade, lifeguards and local fishermen used ring buoys, rope and a hook anchor while the navy team tried to trace the missing persons by helicopter. "We had to stop the search operation due to high tide at 1 pm. Meanwhile, the lifeguard and the police had recovered the body of one of the missing fishermen, identified as Vijay Goel (45 years) on the seashore at Juhu. The search operation is underway for Usmani Bhandari (22 years) who is still missing," said the fire official.

