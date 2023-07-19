Mumbai News: 25-Year-Old Man Goes Missing After Falling Into Water Stream In Malad East

A 25-year-old man is reported missing after falling into a water stream in Malad East on Wednesday evening. The Mumbai Fire Brigade officials, accompanied by the police and local residents, conducted a rescue operation for over three hours but were unable to locate him. Due to the heavy rain, darkness, and strong water current, the search operation was halted by the fire officials and is scheduled to resume on Thursday morning.

The individual has been identified as Chandan Dilip Sahu, a 25-year-old resident of Rajeev Gandhi Chawl on Akurli Road, Kandivali (East), according to a civic official. The incident occurred while he was traversing the hilly areas of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park in the Kandivali-Malad region when he slipped and fell into the water stream. His friends immediately informed the Kurar police after failing to locate him. Concerns have been raised that he may have been swept away due to the stream's connection to the Poisar River and the strong water current, as stated by a civic official from P North ward.

The fire officials, along with local police and the public, conducted a thorough search of the area. Despite utilizing an anchor hook and rope, they were unable to find any trace of him. However, due to the heavy rainfall and difficult conditions, the search operation had to be suspended. "The current water flow is impeding the divers' ability to enter, and the darkness further complicates matters. Therefore, we will recommence the search operation in the morning," stated an official.