 Mumbai News: Bid For ₹35,000 Crore Sea Link Likely Next Week
Planned between Versova and Dahisar, upcoming infra will be a mix of elevated road, tunnels and cable-stayed bridges.

Ateeq ShaikhUpdated: Saturday, August 05, 2023, 10:12 PM IST
article-image
Other big-ticket projects which will give a fillip to Mumbai's infrastructure include the Coastal Road, which is in the final stages of construction. | Representative photo/FPJ

Mumbai: In yet another much-needed infrastructure addition for improving the city's connectivity, the BMC is likely to soon float a bid for the construction of the 22.3-km-long Versova-Dahisar Sea Link. A senior source confirmed that the blueprint for the mega project worth more than ₹35,000 crore is ready and the bid document is likely to be out in a week’s time.

Though the officials are optimistic of completing the entire project in a span of four years. Pragmatically, a task of this magnitude will take at least half-a-decade, given several challenges like environmental clearances, Gorai fishing community issues and land acquisition.

The upcoming infrastructure will be divided into six phases

The upcoming infra will be a combination of at grade road, sea link, elevated road, tunnels and cable-stayed bridges. Split into six packages, the first phase will be the construction of a 4.5-km stretch between Nana Nani Park at Versova and Bangur Nagar in Goregaon. This mix of elevated road and bridge has an estimated cost of ₹6,157 crore.

The second package involves a 1.66-km-long elevated road and a bridge that would stretch from Bangur Nagar to Mindspace in Malad. Another 4.46-km portion will provide connectivity with the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road.

The third and fourth packages are related to the construction of 3.9-km twin tunnels between Mindspace and Charkop at an estimated cost of ₹5,820 crore. The work of each tunnel will be managed by a different infrastructure company.

The fifth package will entail 3.78-km stretch, a mix of cable-stayed bridge and elevated road, between Charkop and Gorai for about ₹6,085 crore. The sixth phase will be a 3.69-km portion connecting Gorai with Dahisar for a cost of ₹5,597 crore.

Other big-ticket projects

Other big-ticket projects which will give a fillip to Mumbai's infrastructure include the Nariman Point-Worli Coastal Road, which is in the final stages of construction. Similarly, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation has initiated the Versova-Bandra Sea Link project. In July, the BMC awarded the construction work of Dahisar-Bhayandar Elevated Link Road to Larsen & Toubro.

On the city's western coast, projects like Eastern Freeway-Coastal Road, Sewri-Worli Connector and Borivali-Thane twin tunnels are at different stages of execution. Likewise, Mumbai Trans Harbour Link will provide last mile connectivity on the eastern coast.

