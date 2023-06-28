Mumbai News: Beware of Broken Roads, Overcharging Transport At LTT |

The Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) is in a state of mess. The approach roads are flooded and broken at several places. Signage is an unknown thing because of which passengers and those who come to receive them or send them off have to make inquiries with autorickshaw drivers and cabbies. There is garbage everywhere and the area below the Santa Cruz-Chembur Link Road, which abuts the terminus, is a haven for drug addicts and touts.

Passengers overcharged

Taximen can be seen all over the platforms accosting arriving passengers. Unsuspecting passengers are charged a bomb, which is several times more than the normal fare. When the FPJ visited the terminus on Tuesday, it found that the police were conspicuous by their absence.

Taximen avoid pay-and-park

Even though there is a pay-and-park lot near the main gate, many park their cars outside to avoid paying parking charges. “The situation at the terminus is getting worse by the day,” said K Ravi, who had come to receive a passenger.