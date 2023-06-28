Mumbai Port Authority commemorates its 150th anniversary on June 26

Mumbai Port Authority (MbPA) commemorated its 150th anniversary, a historic milestone, by holding a Special Board Meeting at Durbar Hall, Asiatic Society. Rajiv Jalota, Chairperson, MbPA chaired the meeting which was attended by Adesh Titarmare, Dy. Chairperson, MbPA and other Board Members of the Port. Congratulating the port employees and the Union on completing 150 years, the Chairperson, MbPA stated that the credit for the pride of place the port holds today for its invaluable contribution for the development of the city and that of the nation, is entirely due to the tireless efforts of the port employees and the Union. He conveyed his best wishes to the employees and the Union and expressed his confidence that the employees would continue to work hard to preserve and carry forward the legacy of the port in creating a brighter and more prosperous future for itself and the nation.

The Chairperson, MbPA released the specially created short captivating film and the specially curated book "Legend of the Great Harbor - 150 years of Mumbai Port" both narrating the glorious history of the port through different eras, its significance and impact on trade and culture, most specifically in developing the city of Mumbai into the financial capital of the country.

Pramod Kumar Agrawal, P.K. Roy, Cmde. Sandeep Singh Sarna, Dattatraya S. Khese and Kalpana K. Desai, Board Members of the Port and Dr. Bhalchandra Mungekar, Trustee of Asiatic Society, Ms. Vispi Balaporia, President, Dr. Shehenaz Nalwalla, Vice-President and Prof. Mangala Sirdeshpande, Hon. Secretary of Asiatic Society, with whom the Port has had more than a century long association, were felicitated by the Chairperson, MbPA.

To mark the occasion, the Port Bhavan, was decorated in a grand style with a variety of colourful flowers, garlands, rangolis and lights.