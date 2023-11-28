Mumbai News: BEST Introduces 10 Environment-Friendly AC Electric Double-Decker Buses For Suburbs

In response to the growing demand for enhanced public transportation in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking has introduced 10 more new air-conditioned electric double-decker buses to serve the suburbs on Tuesday. These state-of-the-art buses, introduced on the Bandra Kurla route on November 28, aim to provide a more pleasant and comfortable commuting experience for residents.

Currently, BEST has 49 air-conditioned double-decker buses ( including three in registration process) , with 25 of them serving South Mumbai. The addition of 10 more buses on the Bandra Kurla route marks a significant step in extending this eco-friendly and passenger-friendly service to a wider audience. Plans are underway to introduce the remaining 14 buses in the near future.

The undertaking, which initially introduced electric double-decker buses on February 21, 2023, has received positive feedback from passengers in South Mumbai. Recognizing the urgency of addressing the needs of suburban commuters, BEST has strategically chosen to extend the service to areas like Kurla and BKC.

"These electric double-decker buses are designed to be environmentally friendly, emitting no noise or air pollution. Featuring automatic entrances on both sides, the buses offer enhanced convenience for passengers. Safety is a top priority, with CCTV facilities installed in the buses. Additionally, a mobile charging system is available, ensuring passengers can stay connected during their journeys," said an official.