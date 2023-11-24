Mumbai: BEST Gets 15 New Buses, Including State-Of-The-Art Electric Double-Deckers

Representative Photo

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking has rolled out a fleet expansion, introducing 15 new buses in the last two days. Among the additions are five state-of-the-art air-conditioned double-decker buses, bringing the total count of double-deckers to 25 in the city.

Five electric double-decker buses will ply on route A-115, operating from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to NCPA. Commencing on Thursday, these eco-friendly buses promise a pollution-free and noiseless journey, departing every 30 minutes from 8.45am. Boasting amenities such as automatic entry on both sides, CCTV for security, and mobile charging facilities, these buses prioritise passenger comfort while maintaining standard bus fares.

On November 23, BEST expanded its fleet with 10 single-decker air-conditioned electric buses, serving route A-351 between Mumbai Central depot and Mahul.

'Poised to achieve ambitious target'

“The procurement of 2,100 single-decker air-conditioned electric buses on wet lease from Olectra Greentech, a Hyderabad-based company, faced initial delays due to legal challenges. However, the recent delivery of 10 buses marks a milestone in this broader agreement, covering a wet lease model that includes drivers, fuel, and maintenance. Looking ahead, Olectra aims to scale up production, targeting the supply of 100 buses monthly from January,” said an official.

“The company is poised to achieve its ambitious target of supplying all 2,100 buses by the next financial year,” he said.

With nearly 3,000 buses serving around 33 lakh passengers daily, BEST remains steadfast in modernising public transportation in Mumbai and neighbouring cities. The incorporation of electric buses aligns with the growing emphasis on sustainable and eco-friendly transportation solutions, solidifying BEST’s position as a popular mode of transport in the financial capital.

Bus services started on Delisle Road bridge

Meanwhile, BEST bus services resumed on the Delisle Road bridge in Lower Parel on Friday after a hiatus of five years. The reinstatement includes routes numbered 2, 44, 50, 52, 57, and 63, providing enhanced connectivity and convenience for residents and travelers in the area.