Mumbai News: BEST Honored As ‘Best Performing Distribution Company’ At IPPA Awards

Representational Photo

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking has been recognised as the “best performing distribution company” at the Independent Power Producers Association of India (IPPAI) awards 2024.

The ceremony took place on February 10, during the 24th Regulators Policy Makers Retreat held at Shoonya Farm Retreat in Belgaum, Karnataka.

The BEST won the award for its exceptional performance in the electric supply division. Pramod deo, ex-chairman of the central electricity regulatory commission (CERC), presented the trophy, while ghanshyam prasad, chairman of the central electricity authority (CEA) and secretary to the government of India, awarded the company with a certificate for “outstanding contribution.”

“BEST, responsible for supplying power to Mumbai city and serving around 10.5 lakh customers, stood out for its dedication to excellence,” said an official of BEST.

The event brought together industry leaders, policymakers, and key stakeholders to discuss critical issues in the power sector.