 Mumbai News: BEST Honored As ‘Best Performing Distribution Company’ At IPPA Awards
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: BEST Honored As ‘Best Performing Distribution Company’ At IPPA Awards

Mumbai News: BEST Honored As ‘Best Performing Distribution Company’ At IPPA Awards

The ceremony took place on February 10, during the 24th Regulators Policy Makers Retreat held at Shoonya Farm Retreat in Belgaum, Karnataka.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Wednesday, February 14, 2024, 01:26 AM IST
article-image
Representational Photo

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking has been recognised as the “best performing distribution company” at the Independent Power Producers Association of India (IPPAI) awards 2024.

The ceremony took place on February 10, during the 24th Regulators Policy Makers Retreat held at Shoonya Farm Retreat in Belgaum, Karnataka.

The BEST won the award for its exceptional performance in the electric supply division. Pramod deo, ex-chairman of the central electricity regulatory commission (CERC), presented the trophy, while ghanshyam prasad, chairman of the central electricity authority (CEA) and secretary to the government of India, awarded the company with a certificate for “outstanding contribution.”

Read Also
Mumbai: Anticipation Grows For 'BEST Chalo' Premium Bus Services Via Atal Setu
article-image

“BEST, responsible for supplying power to Mumbai city and serving around 10.5 lakh customers, stood out for its dedication to excellence,” said an official of BEST.

The event brought together industry leaders, policymakers, and key stakeholders to discuss critical issues in the power sector.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: HC Says Vending Outside Designated Hawking Zones 'Continued Problem', Asks BMC To Identify...

Mumbai: HC Says Vending Outside Designated Hawking Zones 'Continued Problem', Asks BMC To Identify...

Mumbai News: BEST Honored As ‘Best Performing Distribution Company’ At IPPA Awards

Mumbai News: BEST Honored As ‘Best Performing Distribution Company’ At IPPA Awards

Yes Bank-DHFL Loan Fraud: PMLA Court Denies Bail To Sanjay Chhabria

Yes Bank-DHFL Loan Fraud: PMLA Court Denies Bail To Sanjay Chhabria

Navi Mumbai: NMMT To Start Bus Services From Nerul To Mantralaya Via MTHL From Next Week

Navi Mumbai: NMMT To Start Bus Services From Nerul To Mantralaya Via MTHL From Next Week

Mumbai News: Court Remands Lalit Tekchandani To Judicial Custody

Mumbai News: Court Remands Lalit Tekchandani To Judicial Custody