Mumbai News: BEST Driver Mercilessly Assaulted For Not Halting At Kalanagar Stop In Bandra, 1 Arrested

Mumbai: In a shocking incident that has come to light from Bandra suburb of Mumbai in Maharashtra, a bis driver identified as Balwant Khanvilkar was assaulted by a group of passengers for not stopping the bus at Kalanagar stop. The driver suffered injuries on his face, head and hand and is currently recuperating in Sion hospital.

Balwant Khanvilkar avoided stopping at Kalanagar, Bandra because the bus was overcrowded to the extent that they was no space at all for further influx. One person has been arrested while search is underway for others. The incident was reported in the evening of 21st June, Friday.

The accused no just assaulted the driver but also inflicted damage to the bus by breaking the wiper and a window. The bus was being driven on route number C-72 (Rani Laxmibai Chowk, Sion to Bhayandar station).

The three accused were desperately waiting at the stop in Bandra east, however got disappointed after realising that the bus driver drove passed the stop and did not halt to take more passengers. Being upset over missing the bus, the trio followed the bus that stopped at a distance due to red signal. The moment the bus stopped, the trio vandalised the bus, abused the driver and further assaulted him. Soon after the police arrested one of the accused, two others fled the scene. Police are looking for CCTV footage if any for further investigation.

As per a report of Hindustan Times, "The Kherwadi police have registered an FIR against the accused, identified as Goraksh Sonavane, 30, a resident of Nerul in Navi Mumbai and the other two under sections 332 (causing hurt to a public servant), 353 (assault), 504 (disrupt public peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), 427 (causes damage) of the Indian Penal Code."