Delhi Viral Video: Suspected Thief Brutally Assaulted With Sticks In Azadpur Mandi

Delhi: A shocking video capturing a brutal assault is doing rounds on social media. The video is believed to shot in Delhi, where a group of men mercilessly thrashed a suspected thief in Azadpur Mandi area. The video could not be confirmed immediately. In the video, four-five men are seen holding the victim by his hands and feet and dragging him on the road. Another man is seen brutally assaulting him with sticks while the victim is seen crying for mercy. It is believed that the victim was attacked on suspicion of theft.

Watch the video here

The video was uploaded by @lavelybakshi on X (Formerly known as Twitter). The post said, "In Delhi's Azadpur Mandi, some people dragged a person and beat him with sticks, it is being said that the person who beat him had committed theft, viral video."

Most Netizens condemned the incident saying that irrespective of what the provocation was, it was wrong to take law. @wakeupchandiga1 said, "Taking law in hand not good idea especially making video . If the victim dies due to beating all in video will be going to jail"

Taking law in hand not good idea especially making video . If the victim dies due to beating all in video will be going to jail — wakeupchandigarh (@wakeupchandiga1) June 24, 2024

Several instances of crime have been reported in Delhi in 2024. Just three months after a youth was shot at multiple times in the same Azadpur Mandi by unknown miscreants in March 2024.

Besides, in April 2024, in a shocking case from the capital city of Delhi, a man was shot in the head in broad daylight by a minor boy in Seelampur. The incident took place in Delhi's Seelampur in the E block of Khabri market.

In Feb 2024, two unidentified youths fired several rounds outside a house in north-east Delhi's Yamuna Vihar. The incident that took place outside C-10/132, Yamuna Vihar, triggering panic in the area. However, no injuries were reported.