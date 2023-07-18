Mumbai News: Barwale Family Buys Apartment At Malabar Hill

Mumbai, July 17: Yet another high value real estate transaction happened at Malabar Hill with Rajendra Barwale of Barwale Seeds and two family members purchasing an apartment for Rs 122.18 crore.

Rajendra Barwale is the son of Dr Badrinarayan Barwale, widely known as father of Indian seeds industry who revolutionised farming practices in India.

The luxurious apartment was bought on the 21st floor of Lodha Malabar by Macrotech Developers for which registration happened on June 30 for which Rs 7.33 crore was paid towards stamp duty charges, showed agreement for sale documents accessed via IndexTap.

The apartment has a carpet area of 9,546 sq. ft. This means the average per square feet price of the apartment was Rs 1.28 lakh, making it one of the expensive real estate purchases.

The property has a veranda, terrace and an enclosed balcony and comes with six parking slots. This upmarket project has 31 floors planned and is scheduled to be ready by June 2026.

In the recent past, Directors of Kandoi Fabrics had bought half a dozen apartments in the same realty project for Rs 326 crore.

