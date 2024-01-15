Mumbai News: Banned Manja Kills 1,000 Birds, Injures 800 In 2 Days

Mumbai: Due to the use of banned manja during the Makar Sankranti period from January 14-16, 1,000 birds died, while more than 800 avians sustained injuries. Bird lovers pointed out that despite the police ban, deadly strings continued to be available in the market.

Between the two-day festive period, over 25 free bird medical camps were set up by different organisations across the city. Hovering above 500, the highest number of birds were rescued in Dahisar, Borivali, Kandivali and Malad, the animal lovers claimed. Mitesh Jain, Honorary Animal Welfare Representative, Animal Welfare Board of India, said that the ordeal of avians isn't just limited to the festival as the fire brigade and the NGOs seek help for birds injured due to manja throughout the year. Most of those who survive are unable to fly. Hence, they have to be kept in shelters for lifetime.

A resident of Walkeshwar, Hiya Adani, saved a bird's life injured by manja on Makar Shankratri. | VGP

Jain, who is also the trustee of Virar-based Karuna Trust, said that his organisation has been holding free bird medical camps for the last 18 years during Makar Sankranti. Eighteen birds were treated this year, but three pigeons succumbed while three others took flight after first aid.

Similarly, NGO Aarey Key Foundation rescued 56 birds in two days. The avians comprised 14 black kites and black-eared kites, 32 pigeons, six koels, a seagull and three barn owls. Three injured pigeons died on Monday, said the non-profit. Its CEO, Omkar Babar, said, “Despite our efforts to raise awareness, there has been no decrease in bird injuries. Although we set up a camp, we observed limited public interest. We anticipate receiving more calls on Tuesday (when the festival gets over) like every year.”

Social worker Sailesh Mehta saves injured Kites' lives during Makar Sankranti festival in Mumbai |

Pointing out to the “indiscriminate” sale of banned chinese manja, Jain said that this type of string is sharper, leading to higher fatality rates among birds and posing injury risks to humans. However, he was of the opinion that due to a sustained campaign on social media, the number of kite flyers was lower this year. “They are aware that it's not right to punish birds for their pleasure. Festivals are meant to spread happiness and not cause pain to anyone.”