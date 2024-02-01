Mumbai News: Bandra Hospital Nurse Attacked By Attendant; Case Registered

Bhabha Hospital |

Mumbai: The Bandra police have lodged an FIR against a woman for physically assaulting a nurse at Bhabha Hospital in Bandra West. The incident occurred when the woman, visiting her ailing sister admitted to the hospital, was denied entry to the ward, leading her to resort to physical assault.

According to the police, the nurse Sanpada Nandoskar, 35, on January 29, had a morning shift from 7am to 2pm. A patient Prabhavati Kengar, 37, was admitted to the female ward of Bhabha Hospital. On the same day, at 12.45pm, Pabhavati’s sister Priti Pawar, 30, arrived at the ward to meet her sister.

However, Nandoskar did not allow her to meet her sister. Pawar insisted on going inside and ended up physically attacking the nurse. The police said patient Kengar also attempted to physically assault the nurse.

The nurse filed a case under section sections 353 (Assault to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code along with section 4(any act of violence in contravention) of the Maharashtra Medical Service Persons and Medical Institution Act.

Nandosakr stated, “The patient is still undergoing treatment but her sister fled after launching an attack on me.”