 Mumbai News: 'Azaan' Played During Morning Prayers At Kandivali School; BJP Demands Suspension Of Teacher Responsible (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: 'Azaan' Played During Morning Prayers At Kandivali School; BJP Demands Suspension Of Teacher Responsible (WATCH)

Mumbai News: 'Azaan' Played During Morning Prayers At Kandivali School; BJP Demands Suspension Of Teacher Responsible (WATCH)

A teacher who was responsible for playing the regular prayers at school is said to have played the 'azan' on the speakers. Protesting parents said that this was deliberately done create tension.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 16, 2023, 04:01 PM IST
article-image
BJP MLA from Charkop Yogesh Sagar protested with the parents outside the school | Twitter/Facebook

Kapol International School in Kandivli (West) faced protests by parents of students after word spread that the school played 'azan' (the Muslim call to ritual prayer made from a mosque) during the assembly session of the school on Friday (June 16) morning. Police said that a case was filed in the matter.

Read Also
Azan on loudspeakers does not violate fundamental rights of people belonging to other religions:...
article-image

"A complaint was received in Kandivali today that 'Azaan' was played during morning prayers at a school. Police have admitted the complaint and enquiry has begun. The matter will be enquired from all angles. All necessary action will be taken," said DCP Ajay Kumar Bansal.

BJP Mumbai unit also tweeted about the protests that broke out outside the school.

Reports said that students as usual reached the school around 7 am. However, a teacher who was responsible for playing the regular prayers at school is said to have played the 'azan' on the speakers. Protesting parents said that this was deliberately done create tension.

BJP local MLA Yogesh Sagar also reached outside the school and joined the protesting parents. He called the 'azan' played at school intentional and not a mistake, as claimed by the school. He also said that the school was trying to shield the teacher.

All classes were dismissed due to the protests held outside the school following the row over 'azan'. Parents said they want action to be taken against the teacher behind this incident.

The playing of Azan on speakers has already been a political issue in Maharashtra. Raj Thackeray, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief had last year launched a campaign against the playing of azan on loudspeakers in Maharashtra. The MNS chief had said that if loudspeakers were not taken down, his party workers would play Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques.

Read Also
Students perform to Azan in sports meet, Hindu outfits protest in Karnataka after video goes viral
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai News: 2 Held With Hypnotic Drug Worth ₹2.7 Lakh

Navi Mumbai News: 2 Held With Hypnotic Drug Worth ₹2.7 Lakh

Mumbai News: 'Azaan' Played During Morning Prayers At Kandivali School; BJP Demands Suspension Of...

Mumbai News: 'Azaan' Played During Morning Prayers At Kandivali School; BJP Demands Suspension Of...

Navi Mumbai: NMMC Files Case Against Unidentified Person For Putting Abusive Banner

Navi Mumbai: NMMC Files Case Against Unidentified Person For Putting Abusive Banner

Mumbai: BJP asks Uddhav to Clarify Stand on Savarkar, Hedgewar Being Dropped from Karnataka...

Mumbai: BJP asks Uddhav to Clarify Stand on Savarkar, Hedgewar Being Dropped from Karnataka...

Mumbai News: Malvani Police Nab Nigerian National For Possessing Drugs Worth ₹5 Lakhs

Mumbai News: Malvani Police Nab Nigerian National For Possessing Drugs Worth ₹5 Lakhs